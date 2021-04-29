Over 80% of the people at my job have been vaccinated and everyone else is strongly encouraged to get the jab or ... Or has not been spelled out. I contacted my parish for advice about a religious exemption and was given a number for the archdiocese.
The person I spoke to was so contemptuous of my query that I was stunned. I seriously doubt that anyone will be getting back to me.
I didn't expect much. Maybe a sigh and a "Here read this brochure on exemptions," but the dripping disgust in that diocesan employees voice let me know that anybody asking for guidance from the diocese is going to be abandoned. Surely I can't be the first person in my diocese to ask about this and I fear that I may have even made a mistake in telling that nasty person my name.